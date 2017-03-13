Nicki Minaj joins Drake for surprise appearance in Paris

Share

The rap hitmakers performed Nicki's Remy Ma diss track No Frauds live for the first time.

Drake thrilled fans at his concert in Paris, France on Sunday night (12Mar17) by inviting fellow rapper Nicki Minaj to join him onstage for a surprise appearance.

The hip-hop stars, who are both signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment label, recently reunited in the studio to record No Frauds, a diss track which takes aim at Nicki's nemesis Remy Ma, and they performed the song live for the first time at the AccorHotels Arena in the French capital.

Nicki and Drake also treated the audience to renditions of their previous collaborations Only, Truffle Butter, and Moment 4 Life.

The gig marked the first time Nicki had performed with Drake since reconciling their friendship earlier this year (17), two years after falling out over the Starships hitmaker's relationship with ex-boyfriend Meek Mill. The rap beauty confirmed rumors of her split from Meek in early January (17).

At Sunday's show, Nicki, who wore a figure-hugging nude latex bodysuit under a clear raincoat, took a moment during her set to express her love for Drake, and then appeared to hint at the problems which led to her break-up from Meek.

"(Drake) means the world to me, and I want you guys to know that," she said, before sharing a little relationship advice.

"I just want to beg you guys to chase your dreams," she shared. "Don't let anyone or anything get in your motherf**king way... You are important, and if a n**ga don't know how to treat you, he got to get the f**k out your motherf**kin' life (sic)."

After the performance, Drake took to Instagram and shared a photo of the pair hugging onstage, captioning it, "Much needed".

Drake will return to the AccorHotels Arena stage for two more concerts on Monday (13Mar17) and Tuesday night (14Mar17) as part of his ongoing Boy Meets World Tour.

