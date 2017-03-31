Nicki Minaj rents out entire hotel rooms to store her clothes

Share

The hip hop queen is very selective when it comes to her fashion choices.

Rapper Nicki Minaj has to book extra hotel rooms when she's traveling to house her enormous wardrobe options.

The Super Bass hitmaker relies on her stylist, Maher Jridi, to come up with fabulous options and when they are evaluating the looks he picks out for her, they often need a big space.

"I usually have a room just for clothes,” Nicki tells the Daily Front Row's Hollywood issue. “We’ll have so many racks of clothes and shoes, accessories, shades, headpieces, all of that stuff. They’ll set up, and usually I don’t like anybody to be there when I first go in... I don’t like my choices to be swayed.”

Minaj became the latest face of Wilhelmina Models after signing a modeling deal with the agency this week (29Mar17), but the star isn't concerned about fitting into a fashion model stereotype.

“I’m not going to look like a model on the catwalk, and that’s fine,” she says.

Nicki, 34, previously gushed about her new contract with Wilhelmina: "I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion," she wrote in a statement. "My message is always about celebrating your own style. I'm thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina. They get me."

The musician isn't new to modeling - she has previously fronted campaigns for the likes of Roberto Cavalli and Adidas.

Nicki has also dipped her toes into the world of beauty over the years, having launched her first fragrance line back in 2012, and she collaborated with MAC Cosmetics and OPI Nail Polishes on various collections.

