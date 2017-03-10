Nicki Minaj responds to Remy Ma's diss tracks

Share

Nicki Minaj has released three new tracks titled Changed It, No Frauds and Regret in Your Tears.

The rappers reignited their long-running feud in February (17) when Nicki mocked an unnamed female hip hop star for calling herself the "Queen of Rap" in her verse on Gucci Mane's Make Love. Remy responded by releasing shETHER in which she accused Nicki of sleeping her way to the top and having butt implants, followed by a second track titled Another One.

Nicki finally responded musically by releasing three songs on Thursday (09Mar17) - taking shots at Remy in two of them.

In No Frauds, in which she reunites with Young Money labelmates Drake and Lil Wayne, she raps: "Tried to drop Another One, you was itchin' to scrap/ You exposed your ghostwriter, now you wish you were scrapped/Heard your p**sy on yuck, I guess you needed a pap (smear)."

She also referenced Remy's six-year stint in prison for shooting a member of her entourage in 2007 by rapping, "What type of bum b**ch shoot a friend over a rack?/ What type of mother leave her one son over a stack?/ Lil' boogie down basic b**ch thinkin' she back/ Back to back? Oh, you mean back to whack/ Back to back? Me and Drizzy (Drake) laughed at that."

Nicki continued to blast Remy throughout the track, claiming Jay Z hasn't cleared his verse for Remy's album and Nicki is in possession of Remy's before and after surgery pictures.

In her second song, Changed It, which features Lil Wayne, she made a small reference to Remy by rapping, "She gon dread dissin' Nicki like lisa hair... The b**ch gambled her career. Now it gonna be severe."

The third song, Regrets in Your Tears, sees Nicki sheds light on her split from boyfriend Meek Mill.

Following their release, the 34-year-old posted a lengthy note on Twitter telling her fans she has many more diss tracks ready to go and they are filled with "FACTS", before referring to her Billboard chart record. She is currently tied with Aretha Franklin in 10th place for the most U.S. chart hits by a woman and Nicki is confident she's going to surpass the veteran singer very soon.

"Stay in your bum a*s place. Jealousy gets u (sic) no where," she wrote, seemingly addressing Remy. "U got 72 hours to drop a hit and I'll give you half a million dollars if u can book ANY show or interview w/o (without) mentioning the Queen name."

Remy told Buzzfeed’s Another Round podcast earlier this week (beg06Mar17) she wasn't proud of the tracks and wishes she could have collaborated with Nicki instead.

