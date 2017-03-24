Nicki Minaj's breast-baring Paris Fashion Week outfit was last minute decision

Share

Nicki Minaj's stylist Maher Jridi loves embracing the musician's curves.

Nicki Minaj's breast-baring ensemble at Paris Fashion Week was an "organic" outfit choice by the rapper and her stylist.

Nicki turned heads at the Haider Ackermann show earlier this month (Mar17) wearing an extremely revealing number, made up of a one sleeved corset-style blazer that exposed her entire left breast leaving only tape to cover her nipple, paired with leather shorts.

It received mixed reactions from the public, though the star’s stylist Maher Jridi is proud his client was brave enough to confidently flash the flesh.

“We were getting ready the morning of the show, and Nicki saw that Mugler vintage top and liked it. I just so happened to have metallic Agent Provocateur nipple covers, and we just went for it,” he recalled to Billboard. “There wasn’t a big discussion; this was another one of those moments where things were just happening organically. I believe women should feel free to show skin without worrying about anyone's opinion, I find confidence very sexy, but also respect and understand modesty at the same time. Freedom and acceptance is key, especially in the world we live in right now!”

The pair has only been working together for a couple of months, and Maher loves how open and trusting Nicki is of his taste in style.

As the Anaconda hitmaker’s hourglass figure doesn’t fit the fashion norm, Maher ensures every piece she wears is made especially to cater to her shape.

“Most of the runway looks are sample sizes, so things are very straight along with fitted cuts. Nicki is a sexy, curvy woman, which I love, so to amplify that we tailor everything to make sure each piece sits perfectly on her body and every outfit complements her in the best possible way,” he added.

It isn’t all famous labels though as the stylist noted he and Nicki enjoy supporting up-and-coming designers and are always on the lookout for new talent to promote.

