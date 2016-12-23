Nicki Minaj takes over Jennifer Lopez's canceled New Year's Eve bash

Nicki Minaj takes over Jennifer Lopez's canceled New Year's Eve bash
Nicki Minaj
Posted by Cover Media on December 23, 2016 at 12:30 am
The rapper and her boyfriend Meek Mill will now both be ringing in 2017 in Miami, amid reports of a split.

Rapper Nicki Minaj has stepped in to replace Jennifer Lopez at a New Year's Eve party in Miami, Florida.

The Waiting For Tonight hitmaker had been booked to host the 31 December (16) event at E11EVEN Miami, but she pulled out of the bash on Tuesday (20Dec16), citing "personal and family time", leaving club bosses scrambling to find a replacement.

Now Nicki has signed on to take over the gig, according to TMZ.com. It's not clear how much the hip-hop star will pocket for the late booking, but sources tell the outlet Lopez forfeited a $1 million payday when she canceled.

Tickets for the big party had reportedly been going for as much as $500 each.

Nicki will now be ringing in 2017 in the same city as her rapper boyfriend Meek Mill, who will bank $220,000 for a performance at Dream Nightclub in South Beach.

The news emerges amid recent rumors suggesting the couple has split. The stars, who have been dating since early 2015, have yet to address the speculation.

They have never been shy about their romance, and in October (16), Meek waxed lyrical about his girlfriend in an episode of the Noisey Raps documentary series, admitting he can't believe he lucked out in landing the Anaconda beauty.

"I wake up in my bed and I just look at Nicki like, 'Man, this s**t has gotta be a dream because we used to dream all this s**t and it's just going on right now," he said. "I always seen it like this. I always seen it like me having one of the top hustling, prettiest girls in the game. That's how my account was set up (sic)."

© Cover Media

Related news

Marc Anthony and Shannon De Lima to divorce

Posted on 19/12/2016
The couple's split news arose last month.

Kelly Clarkson dreams of starring in White Christmas remake

Posted on 20/12/2016
During a holiday concert special, Kelly Clarkson shared her dream of starring in a live TV remake of White Christmas.

Jennifer Lopez cancels New Year's Eve party

Posted on 20/12/2016
The superstar has yet to comment on the reason for the cancellation.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Remembering the Stars we Lost in 2016

All photo albums

Facebook