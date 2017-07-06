Nicky Hilton pregnant with second child - report

Share

Nicky Hilton is apparently over three months into her second pregnancy, with the tot due in early 2018.

Nicky Hilton is reportedly expecting her second child with husband James Rothschild.

The 33-year-old heiress is already mother to daughter Lily-Grace, who will turn one on 8 July (17), and now MailOnline reporters have claimed she will soon be adding to her family with another baby.

According to the outlet, Nicky was overheard telling close friends the happy news as she attended a joint birthday party for Princess Olympia and Prince Pavlos in England over the weekend.

However, the corset dress she wore to the Marie Antoinette-themed bash meant her burgeoning bump was hidden from view.

The source added that Nicky is more than three months into her pregnancy and the baby is due in early 2018, with the couple apparently keen to have a son, although they will be "happy with anything".

And despite the fact that their children will be so close in age, this is actually said to be something Nicky was keen to have in her family, considering that she and sister Paris, 36, are just three years apart.

"It's Lily's first birthday July 8 so they (Nicky and James) are excited," the source told the website. "They always wanted to give Lily-Grace a sibling close in age, like they both have."

James' sister Kate is also just three years older than him.

Nicky's pregnancy news comes after she opened up about just how much she loves motherhood in a recent interview.

"I always time everything to leave during a nap time so I'm not missing anything," she told E! News. "I love it! I love it! I have an alarm clock for the next 18 years, about 5.30am every single day. But I love it! Waking up to that face - it's heaven."

© Cover Media