Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban to miss each other's big awards night

Nicole and Keith will keep in touch by making FaceTime calls to one another.

Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban will be forced to fly solo at the BAFTAs and the Grammys, as they take place on the same night.

The pair, who have been married ten years, love to team up for their red carpet appearances. But 12 February (17) will see the couple separated as they attend their different ceremonies and find out whether or not they've won.

Nicole and Keith, who both attended the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday (29Jan17) opened up about the diary clash for two of the showbiz world's biggest events.

"We couldn't believe it. It's an amazing thing to be honored in both our fields in the same night at the same time," exclaimed Nicole to ET Online. "I would so love to be there grooving to his tunes, you know?"

Nicole is nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Lion at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs), while New Zealand born Urban is nominated for two Grammys by America's Recording Academy this year; Best Country Album for Ripcord and Best Country Solo Performance for song Blue Ain't Your Color.

"Rarely does that happen where two evenings like that, that are both important to us, in the same night," the country star smiled. "But we feel really grateful that we get to be honored in our fields, and we recognize that."

The pair are rarely seen at events without each other, but Nicole, who looked stunning in a sequined Gucci number with parrot embellishments on the shoulder at the SAG Awards, revealed that technology would help them find a way around the separation.

"We just love being together," Nicole gushed. "He's my protector and my rock… (But) we'll FaceTime or call. We like to see and hear each other. "

