Nicole Kidman celebrated her 40th birthday with fireworks spectacular

The actress is convinced her husband must have paid a fortune to kickstart her 40s with a big bang.

Romantic Keith Urban helped his wife Nicole Kidman ring in her 40s with a hilltop fireworks spectacular.

The country singer joined his fellow Aussie Down Under while she was filming Australia with Hugh Jackman in 2007 and he turned the night of her 40th birthday into one she'll never forget.

"Keith drove me up the top of this small hill... and he sat me down," the actress tells W magazine. "He had put together this huge firework display. And I sat there and watched, like, fireworks that would have cost a fortune, and it was just for the two of us. It was amazing, it was just... it was sexy."

The singer was by his wife's side again when she lost her father in 2014 and she's not sure how she would have coped following the tragedy if it wasn't for his support.

In a recent TV interview, she reveals Keith dropped everything to be with her at a time she really needed him to be strong for her.

"I knew at some point that (the death of a parent) was going to come," she told TV show CBS Sunday Morning. "But boy, when it comes... it lays you out. It laid me out. I was like, 'I don't even know how to get up from this'."

Kidman revealed she called Urban "screaming and crying" when she got the news about her dad's death.

"He was about to go onstage, and he walked offstage and he got on a plane," she recalled. "He had just gotten there. He flew six hours, and he was right back there. And he literally picked me up and carried me through the next two weeks. And that, to me, that's a marriage, and that's love. And I'm so grateful to have that."

© Cover Media