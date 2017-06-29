Nicole Kidman glad Big Little Lies helped to highlight spousal abuse

Share

Nicole Kidman received congratulatory emails for highlighting domestic abuse in Big Little Lies.

Nicole Kidman is grateful she has played a small part in highlighting the issue of domestic abuse.

The Oscar winner played abused wife Celeste Wright in the tense television adaptation of Liane Moriarty's book Big Little Lies. Her portrayal of a battered wife clearly resonated with the audience as the Australian actress revealed in an interview with W magazine that she has received thank you emails from people praising her for helping them to understand the issue.

Nicole explained that she consulted lots of material to research the subject in order to help her play the part credibly.

"I'm glad that it's created the conversation, I'm glad that it sort of pulled the veil off," the 50-year-old actress told the publication, adding that the response to her performance has also been extremely satisfying.

"I've received the most amazing emails from people saying I now understand why women stay or why people stay with an abuser, and if that changes one person's life, that's amazing for me," she added.

The Hours actress admitted that playing the challenging role opposite screen husband Alexander Skarsgard left her feeling "very exposed and vulnerable and deeply humiliated at times".

"I mean, I remember lying on the floor in the bathroom at the very end when we were doing the scenes in episode 7, and I was lying on the floor and I just wouldn't get up in-between takes," she explained. "I was just lying there, sort of broken and crying, and I remember at one point Jean-Marc (Vallee, director) coming over and just sort of placing a towel over me because I was just lying there in half-torn underwear and just basically on the ground with nothing on... But at times I would have flashes of images of women that have gone through this and I'm like, 'This is authentic, this is the truth and this is what I have to do, and it would just come through like that.'"

