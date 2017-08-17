Nicole Kidman: 'I don't dabble when it comes to relationships'

Share

Nicole Kidman signed on to Big Little Lies because she wanted to work with her friends.

Nicole Kidman credits her maternal and romantic instincts for pushing her into such "deep, intense relationships".

The 50-year-old actress has been married to country singer Keith Urban, with whom she has two daughters Sunday Rose, nine, and Faith Margaret, six, since 2006. Prior to Keith, she was married to Tom Cruise between 1990 and 2001, with the pair adopting children Isabella and Connor Cruise, now 24 and 22, during their relationship.

And in a new interview with InStyle Australia magazine, Nicole admitted the reason she has always been involved in lengthy romances rather than fleeting ones is because of her nurturing side.

"I suppose the basis of who I am is maternal. I'm the oldest child in my family, which probably has a lot to do with nurturing and taking care of people," she smiled. "So, yeah, a lot of my forces are maternal. I mean, they're romantic too. I've always chosen to have really deep, intense romantic relationships. I don't dabble."

Nicole added that this side of her personality was picked up from a very young age by her mother, explaining: "That's who I am, and my mother's always said it: 'You're just a child who attaches'."

While Nicole is most famous for her big screen roles in movies such as Moulin Rouge, The Hours and Lion, she also recently enjoyed huge success with miniseries Big Little Lies.

The HBO project saw her team up with a star-studded cast including Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz, and Nicole loved every second of working with her pals.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do this because I want to work with my friends,'" she laughed of the reason she initially signed on to the show. "And, luckily, my friends are talented!"

