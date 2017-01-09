Nicole Kidman labelled 'fairy mother' by daughters thanks to Golden Globes gown

Share

Nicole Kidman picked her Alexander McQueen Golden Globes dress because it made her daughters happy.

The Lion actress attended the 2017 ceremony in Beverly Hills on Sunday night (08Jan17) wearing a stunning silver dress by Alexander McQueen. The glistening gown was made of sheer material and covered in metallic detailing, featuring spaghetti straps and three-quarter-length sleeves beginning below her shoulders, with ruffles around her arms and at the bottom of the dress adding volume.

It seems the outfit made a big impression on Nicole and husband Keith Urban's daughters Sunday Rose, eight, and six-year-old Faith.

"They loved this dress," the redheaded beauty smiled to Entertainment Tonight. "I said, 'Do I look like your fairy godmother?' And they said, 'You're our fairy mother!'"

The 49-year-old also revealed to Daily Mail it was her girls' reaction to the gown that made her choose it over so many other options. As soon as she put the frock on the girls “jumped up and said, ‘Mummy, you look like a beautiful fairy on that dress,’” so she stopped trying on other options.

“It's not really what I would normally wear, but it made the girls happy,” Nicole added.

This isn’t the first time the Eyes Wide Shut star has let her offspring dictate her outfits, even during everyday life. While receiving the Icon Award at the InStyle Awards last October (16) Nicole revealed a piece of fashion advice she received from one of her daughters.

“I went through a period when I got a bit lazy and I couldn't be bothered with dressing up as much," she told the crowd. "And it was interesting – my daughter, who is tiny, said to me about a year ago, 'Please Mama, don't pick me up in jeans or sweatpants at school. Please put on a dress and high heels and do your hair and wear some make-up.' And I thought, 'that's so fascinating that that's important to her.'"

