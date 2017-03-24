Nicole Kidman left in pain after Big Little Lies fight scene

Share

Nicole Kidman is still feeling raw over the domestic violence her character Celeste faces in Big Little Lies.

The Australian actress stars as Celeste Wright in the HBO series, whose fiery marriage to Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgard, swings between passion and violence.

Viewers have been left shocked by some of the altercations between the fictional lovers, with many praising Nicole's portrayal.

"After we shot some of the really, really violent scenes, I was in a lot of pain myself. My body was," she shared with Vulture. "It was very strange. It wasn't a good feeling. But women go through this so I wanted to tap into the truth of it, and I wanted it to be as real as it could be. Afterwards I would just be quiet. I would go home and be quiet."

Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern co-star, with Reese and Nicole also acting as executive producers.

Despite wrapping filming more than nine months ago, Nicole is still finding it hard to shake off the character.

"I feel weird talking about it," admitted. "I'm not comfortable because I feel like I want the work to speak for itself, and I don't like dissecting it too much. It's one of the hardest roles I've had to talk about because I'm still very raw about it. It's weird."

Nicole, 49, pushed to get True Blood star Alexander on board, and was pleased when HBO finally cast him as suave, but dangerous, Perry.

"He has the ability to hold you and pull you in, but he also breaks down. He has that fragility as well as the dominance," Nicole said. "He is obviously very tall which is really, really helpful for me. It's not often that I look small. So physically he's very dominating as well, which is frightening, but I take him on."

