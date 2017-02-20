Nicole Kidman slams ‘nasty’ worst dressed lists

Share

Nicole Kidman wants her 2017 Oscars dress to pay tribute to her film Lion.

Nicole Kidman doesn’t believe in “crucifying” celebrities for their fashion sense.

The 49-year-old actress is known to be bold on the red carpet, recently wowing at the BAFTAs in a slinky Armani gown with a slashed neckline and turning heads in a magical Alexander McQueen gown with sequined sleeves at the Golden Globes.

Although she admits her mother questioned her outfit at the latter, telling Nicole she needs to “cover up more”, the Eyes Wide Shut star tries to ignore criticism from others when it comes to her appearance.

“I’m not a fan of ‘Worst Dressed’ things because I don’t believe in crucifying people for their individual (taste),” she told The Edit. “It just seems nasty and misogynistic, so that needs to go away. I have worked with directors who are divisive, so I’m used to (criticism), and as my husband (Keith Urban) says, ‘You don’t want to have a thick skin; that’s not a compliment.’”

Nicole is currently preparing to attend the 89th Academy Awards on 26 February (17), where she’s up for best supporting actress for her role in Lion. the real-life story of a man who uses Google Maps to track down his family in India after getting lost on a train as a child. Playing the Australian woman who ends up adopting the boy, Nicole hopes to dress in a way that honors the movie’s heritage, as she explained: “I have a sense of what I want to wear, I want it to have a real flavor of the film, but I haven’t found it.”

Shoes are also an important part of the finished look; however Nicole revealed at a recent showbiz event she ditched her footwear as her feet were “killing” her. She had to seek Keith’s approval first but was filled with relief when she could finally walk comfortably, noting that although heels look good they aren’t easy to wear.

