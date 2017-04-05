Nicole Kidman tapped to star in Victoria Beckham campaign 

  • Home
Nicole Kidman
Posted by Cover Media on April 5, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Victoria Beckham is delighted that Nicole Kidman has agreed to star in her latest clothing campaign.

Nicole Kidman has been tapped to appear in Victoria Beckham's Fall/Winter 17 campaign.

The popstar-turned-designer took to Instagram on Tuesday (04Apr17) to reveal the Oscar-winning actress is appearing in the upcoming ads for her eponymous clothing line.

In what appears to be a behind the scenes photo from the shoot, Nicole can be seen sitting in a high-necked, long-sleeved burgundy dress as she crosses her legs and gazes at the camera.

"#NicoleKidman looks beautiful in my #VBAW17 collection! X VB victoriabeckham.com #VBDoverSt#VBHongKong (sic)" the fashionista captured the glamorous shot.

Fans and followers were quick to share their approval of Nicole modelling for the brand.

One user commented, "She makes an excellent model. The clothes looks great on her not baggy, flappy and long," while another exclaimed, "Oh my God! This is like a dream for me --- two of my favorite people collaborating, this is amazing!"

This isn't the first time the 49-year-old star has posed in front of the camera for a venture outside of the movie business. Nicole has recently joined the likes of Kerry Washington and Kristen Bell as brand ambassadors for Neutrogena skincare.

And she was snapped by photographer Mikael Jansson for a Jimmy Choo advertising campaign back in 2013.

"I've always loved fashion, and often use it as a way to get into character," she said of the project at the time. "There is a lot of complexity, mystery and femininity to the Jimmy Choo woman."

Nicole has also fronted campaigns for Chanel No. 5 perfume and Omega Watches.

