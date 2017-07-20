Nikki Sixx heartbroken by Chester Bennington suicide

Share

Friends and fans of the singer are shattered by the sad news.

Rockers Nikki Sixx and One Republic are leading the tributes to tragic Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington following the news of his apparent suicide.

The Numb singer reportedly hung himself at a private residence in Los Angeles, and his body was discovered on Thursday morning (20Jul17), according to TMZ.com. The father-of-six, who had a history of drug and alcohol addiction, was 41.

Tributes began rolling in for Chester shortly after the news hit headlines, with former Motley Crue star Sixx telling fans he was heartbroken.

"I am in tears," he wrote on Twitter. "Chester just told me how happy he was.....He was such a sweet and talented man......I feel so sad for his family,band mates and fans".

Slipknot's Corey Taylor simply posted, "Jesus No...", and singer Josh Groban tweeted, "Label mate and all around nice cool talented guy. We came up at the same time at @wbr (Warner Bros. Records). F**k. RIP Chester."

One Republic shared, "Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us".

The musicians then urged others struggling with suicidal thoughts to seek professional help: "Chester had 6 kids. If anyone out there thinks the world is better without you. You are so unspeakably wrong on every level. Get help plz (please)".

Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz also shared a poignant message about mental health, insisting it's "no joke", adding, "We have to destigmatize the conversation around it."

"RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park," wrote Chance The Rapper, while actress Ashley Greene added, "Saddened to learn about the passing of the talented Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. My heart breaks for his family and children."

Bennington's passing comes two months after the singer's close friend, Chris Cornell, also took his own life. The Soundgarden frontman's suicide in Detroit, Michigan on 18 May (17) was ruled a death by hanging. He was 52.

