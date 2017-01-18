Nina Dobrev accidentally flashed her genitals during 'awkward' photo shoot

Nina Dobrev accidentally flashed her genitals during 'awkward' photo shoot
Nina Dobrev
Posted by Cover Media on January 18, 2017 at 4:00 am
The former The Vampire Diaries star explains what really goes on behind-the-scenes.

Actress Nina Dobrev was mortified when her private parts popped out of her bikini during a recent magazine shoot.

The former The Vampire Diaries star graces the cover of the Men's Health 2017 Tech Guide, and in a double-page spread inside the publication, the sexy actress is pictured lounging effortlessly on a hammock in a two-piece bathing suit.

Although she appears stable in the retouched photograph, this was not the case on set, with Nina explaining she unwittingly flashed one of the two men holding up her hammock as she struggled to balance.

“I looked up and made eye contact with the gentleman in front of me and… his eyes went wide and he put his hat down," she told Page Six reporters at New York's new BUILD studio on Tuesday (17Jan17). "It wasn’t until that moment that I realized my legs were spread open and I’m wearing an itty bitty bikini in the photo.

"Super, super awkward! I just looked at him and was like, 'I’m so so sorry... or you’re welcome?' I don’t know," she laughed.

According to the star, glamorous pictures in print rarely reflect real life.

“I don’t care how much I worked out,” the 28-year-old noted, “I was not going to be able to hold myself up and look effortless while doing so. Everybody always thinks that Hollywood and all these things are always glamorous and when you see this final result, I understand why you would believe that, but it’s not always the case."

© Cover Media

Related news

Pink taking care to put big sister Willow first

Posted on 17/01/2017
The pop star and her husband celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary earlier this month.

Mother of Angelina Jolie's adopted daughter desperate to reconnect

Posted on 17/01/2017
The actress has never publicly responded to the pleas of Zahara's biological mom.

Ariana Grande and boyfriend Mac Miller to compete at 2017 Shorty Awards

Posted on 17/01/2017
Ryan Reynolds, Shay Mitchell, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Chris Hemsworth are also nominated for the annual awards.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Leonard Cohen Lyrics Projected onto Mount Royal

All photo albums

Facebook