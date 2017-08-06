Nina Dobrev loves colorful swimwear

Nina Dobrev loves colorful swimwear
Nina Dobrev
Posted by Cover Media on August 6, 2017 at 11:30 am
Nina Dobrev chooses a swimsuit style depending on how she’s feeling on the day.

Nina Dobrev likes to incorporate bold colors into her swimwear choices.

The former star of The Vampire Diaries is known for her impressive physique, which she shows off in various swimsuits on her social media sites.

When it comes to how Nina uses her fashion sense in choosing a swimsuit, the 28-year-old enjoys going for eye-catching, colorful ensembles.

"I usually like bold colors,” Nina told PopSugar of her swimwear trends. "Especially in the summer if I'm tan, because then I can pull off a more drastic colour.”

The stunning brunette flaunts her figure in various options, including bikinis and one-pieces. But it all depends on how she feels in the morning as to what style she goes for.

“Honestly, as a woman, depending on how you're feeling, depending on what you ate the night before or how active you've been that week, (the swimsuit) will either be a long sleeve or it will be a crop top, midriff baring (bikini). It just depends on how I'm feeling,” she smiled.

Nina spoke to the outlet as she promoted her partnership with Reebok and group fitness brand Les Mills. She regularly works out to maintain her slim figure, and told PopSugar she feels at her most confident when she’s joined for an exercise session with her “squad”.

“I feel my strongest when I'm with my squad," she said. "It can be jumping out of an aeroplane, which we did last year for New Year's, or it can be something just as simple as having brownies with coconut butter and snuggling with (my) puppy, Maverick."

© Cover Media

Related news

Sophie Turner: ‘My street style is boring!’

Posted on 23/07/2017
Sophie Turner has a great relationship with Louis Vuitton creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere.

Nina Dobrev: 'I always make time for a.m. exercises'

Posted on 25/07/2017
Fitness fanatic Nina Dobrev was named the new face of Reebok and Les Mills earlier this month (Jul17).

Jenny Slate talks sexy power dressing

Posted on 29/07/2017
Mad About You and Sleepless in Seattle inspired Jenny Slate’s Landline wardrobe.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Famous Love Songs Reimagined as Stephen King Novels

All photo albums

Facebook