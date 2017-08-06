Nina Dobrev loves colorful swimwear

Share

Nina Dobrev chooses a swimsuit style depending on how she’s feeling on the day.

Nina Dobrev likes to incorporate bold colors into her swimwear choices.

The former star of The Vampire Diaries is known for her impressive physique, which she shows off in various swimsuits on her social media sites.

When it comes to how Nina uses her fashion sense in choosing a swimsuit, the 28-year-old enjoys going for eye-catching, colorful ensembles.

"I usually like bold colors,” Nina told PopSugar of her swimwear trends. "Especially in the summer if I'm tan, because then I can pull off a more drastic colour.”

The stunning brunette flaunts her figure in various options, including bikinis and one-pieces. But it all depends on how she feels in the morning as to what style she goes for.

“Honestly, as a woman, depending on how you're feeling, depending on what you ate the night before or how active you've been that week, (the swimsuit) will either be a long sleeve or it will be a crop top, midriff baring (bikini). It just depends on how I'm feeling,” she smiled.

Nina spoke to the outlet as she promoted her partnership with Reebok and group fitness brand Les Mills. She regularly works out to maintain her slim figure, and told PopSugar she feels at her most confident when she’s joined for an exercise session with her “squad”.

“I feel my strongest when I'm with my squad," she said. "It can be jumping out of an aeroplane, which we did last year for New Year's, or it can be something just as simple as having brownies with coconut butter and snuggling with (my) puppy, Maverick."

