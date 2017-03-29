Nina Dobrev mourning death of her beloved cat

Share

The star had become travel buddies with her pet.

Actress Nina Dobrev has been left heartbroken after the death of her childhood cat.

The Vampire Diaries star has taken to Instagram to pay tribute to the 18-year-old feline, who went by a variety of names, including Bambi, Jami, and Jamilia.

"To my sweet sweet angel, As I look back on the last 18 years together, I smile through my tears," Nina wrote beside a series of pictures of her cat.

"You brought me so much joy, love, unlimited cuddles and so many sandpaper kisses. I still remember the first day I brought you home, the size of a tea cup purring as I held you in my hands. You were so fragile and furry, as soft as the worlds tiniest cashmere blanket. I knew in that moment you were my soulmate. From there our long journey began and we were inseparable."

Nina recalled how her furry friend became her travel buddy as she grew up, visiting Atlanta, Georgia, New Orleans, Louisiana, and Las Vegas together, among many other places.

"We even saw the Grand Canyon for our first time together," she shared. "Our last chapter and final destination was here in Los Angeles. I hope I was able to give you a beautiful happy life filled with love, because that's what you gave me."

The 28-year-old also admitted bidding a final farewell to her beloved pet on Saturday (25Mar17) was "the most difficult thing" she's ever had to do.

She continued, "It was bittersweet, but I'm so happy I got to hold you in my arms one last time. My heart hurts, I miss you more than I words can explain but I can still feel your presence, energy and light. I know you're still with me and will always be a part of me, no matter where I go. In sickness and in health until death do us part. My longest relationship, my rock, my best friend. I love you."

