Nina Dobrev relies on girl power to stay fit

The brunette beauty admits to having a delicious cheat meal every now and then.

Actress Nina Dobrev works out with her girlfriends to stay motivated at the gym.

The former The Vampire Diaries beauty also relies on her friendships to help her remain on target when it comes to eating good food.

"When I have a night off, I like to stay home and watch movies and cook with my girlfriends," she tells Harper's Bazaar. "We’ll grab one of the cookbooks off my counter and open a random page and do our best to make the recipe, while destroying the kitchen in the process.

"We also work out together a lot. Before dinner we often meet up at a Les Mills (fitness) class together - my favorite is Grit - or a dance class, or go to the gym. We’ll detox and then retox."

Nina believes in balance when it comes to diet and she doesn't restrict herself from eating delicious calorie-rich meals.

"On a good day, lunch will be a big salad with avocado and grilled salmon with lemon, which I’ll make at home or order from Sweetgreen. If it’s a cheat day, I’ll have a burger," the 28-year-old shares.

But even though Nina has a cheat meal every now and then, the xXx: Return of Xander Cage star always starts her day right by making herself up a healthy smoothie for breakfast.

"I make the same shake for breakfast every single morning: Sunwarrior protein powder, the chocolate flavor, half a banana, coconut peanut butter that I have shipped in from Hawaii, almond milk, spinach, kale, and cinnamon," she shares. "My NutriBullet (blender) is my life force. I like to start my day healthfully."

