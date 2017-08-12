Nina Dobrev remembers dead pet on International Cat Day

Share

Animal lover Nina Dobrev celebrated International Cat Day (08Aug17) a little late on Friday (11Aug17) by paying tribute to her late pet.

The actress' beloved puss, Lynx, died in March (17), and Nina was really missing her as cat fans around the globe were celebrating their favorite felines.

"A day doesn't go by that I don't think about my sleeping angel. Especially on #Internationalcatday," the former Vampire Diaries star, 28, captioned a shot of Lynx, three days after the official feline celebration.

"Rest In Peace beautiful girl. Missing your sandpaper kisses terribly, my Lynx."

Nina marked her pet's passing in March with a heartfelt Instagram post, writing: "As I look back on the last 18 years together, I smile through my tears. You brought me so much joy, love, unlimited cuddles and so many sandpaper kisses.

"I still remember the first day I brought you home, the size of a tea cup purring as I held you in my hands. You were so fragile and furry, as soft as the world's tiniest cashmere blanket. I knew in that moment you were my soulmate. From there our long journey began and we were inseparable.

"We grew up together in Toronto, then you followed me to Atlanta, and from there we road tripped across the United States through New Orleans, Austin City, Amarillo Texas, Santa Fe, Las Vegas, we even saw the Grand Canyon for our first time together. Our last chapter and final destination was here in Los Angeles. I hope I was able to give you a beautiful happy life filled with love, because that's what you gave me."

Since her cat's death, Nina has adopted a puppy she has named Maverick.

