Normani Kordei scores Amber Rose's ex as TV dancing partner

Share

The singer's dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy will celebrate his 31st birthday in Tokyo.

Fifth Harmony star Normani Kordei has snagged Amber Rose's ex as a partner on the new season of talent show Dancing With the Stars.

The singer was officially unveiled as one of the celebrity contestants taking part in the ballroom dancing competition's 24th season on breakfast show Good Morning America on Wednesday (01Mar17), and she has been paired up with professional Val Chmerkovskiy, who split from Amber - his partner on the last run of the show - at the beginning of the year (17).

Val and Normani will be spending a lot of time together around her crazy tour schedule - the 20-year-old pop star will be squeezing in rehearsals in between Fifth Harmony's Asian concerts in late March and April (17).

"I showed him (Val) my schedule and he freaked out a little bit, but we're gonna make it work," she said.

And while Val finds the timetable a little daunting, he was thrilled to discover he will be spending his 31st birthday on 24 March (17) in the capital of Japan.

"We're gonna be in Tokyo on my birthday, which is very exciting," the dancer said, adding, "It's not just (that Fifth Harmony are on) tour, it's literally (a tour) on the other side of the world."

"(We're gonna be) back and forth, so it's gonna be crazy," Normani added, revealing she will be adding more greens to her diet in a bid to stay healthy.

"I should eat my vegetables!" she quipped.

The pop star will be competing against the likes of gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Glee actress and former Beyonce backing dancer Heather Morris, The A-Team tough guy Mr. T, comedian Chris Kattan, former figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, and veteran Latin entertainer Charo.

Dancing with the Stars returns to TV on 20 March (17).

© Cover Media