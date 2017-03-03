Octavia Spencer still feels bad for Oscars flub accountant

Share

The Help star told Hidden Figures co-star Janelle Monae to get up onstage after her film Moonlight snatched the Best Picture prize from La La Land.

Octavia Spencer feels really bad for the "sad" accountant who messed up at the Oscars on Sunday (26Feb17).

The Help star was among the stunned celebrities featured in a now-famous Academy Awards photo taken as the audience and viewers at home learned Faye Dunaway had announced the wrong Best Picture winner.

PriceWaterhouseCoopers partner Brian Cullinan reportedly gave Warren Beatty and Dunaway the wrong envelope as they took the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and they mistakenly announced La La Land as the winner of the big prize.

Minutes later, after the producers of the film had hit the stage, it was revealed Moonlight was actually the winner.

Octavia is still recovering from the Oscars mix up, and admits she feels bad for accountant Cullinan.

"The guy that gave the envelope, I really said some prayers for him (this week) 'cos he was the one who was like... That was bad!" she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. "It was kinda sad... It's an honest mistake.

"The excitement in the room was a little intense, but (Octavia's Hidden Figures co-star) Janelle (Monae) was in Moonlight and didn't realize they had won. I'm like, 'You gotta get up there (on the stage). Moonlight won!'"

Unfortunately, Cullinan won't be able to thank Octavia for her kind words at next year's Oscars - he and his sidekick Martha Ruiz have been banned from the Academy Awards, while Cheryl Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has revealed the relationship between the Academy and PriceWaterhouseCoopers bosses, who have tabulated the results since the 1930s, is also under review.

© Cover Media