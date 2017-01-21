Oliver Hudson pokes fun at sister Kate and Brad Pitt dating rumors

Posted by Cover Media on January 21, 2017 at 2:30 pm
The actor joked his mother Goldie Hawn was wearing skimpy night gowns to entice Brad.

Oliver Hudson made fun of rumors his sister Kate Hudson is dating Brad Pitt.

On Friday (20Jan17), Oliver came across a Star magazine cover that claimed Brad was moving into Kate's house, just a few months after his split from wife Angelina Jolie.

Sharing a snap of the publication's front page, Oliver wrote a lengthy post on Instagram jokingly insinuating the rumours were true. "Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as s**t! He drinks out of the f**king carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!!" he wrote to his followers.

"And this is when he's at MY house!!! He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me... he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days... thank God for Amber Alert..." the Scream Queens star joked.

"My mom's overtly flirting with him! She's wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa (Kurt Russell) just keeps saying ‘All right!! It's Brad Pitt!!'" he added, cheekily suggesting his mother Goldie Hawn was trying to seduce her daughter's rumored new boyfriend.

"Anyway not going well... so BP... it's time to move out man... I need my life back dog... I'll smoke one more bowl and then get the f**k out.. we thank you..," Oliver wrote, suggesting he and Brad would be smoking weed together before he left. "Oh and I found your medical bracelet so I'll get that back to you.. ok.."

Tabloids have been speculating about Kate and Brad's relationship for weeks, with paparazzi even stopping members of Oliver's family to ask them about the alleged romance. Goldie was recently quizzed about the reports, and simply laughed off the questions while leaving a supermarket.

