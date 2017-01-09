Olivia Colman 'gutted' she missed the Golden Globes

Olivia Colman 'gutted' she missed the Golden Globes
Olivia Colman
Posted by BUM on January 9, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The actress was convinced she wouldn't beat fellow Brits Thandie Newton and Lena Headey.

Actress Olivia Colman chose Dame Judi Dench over the Golden Globes and now she's "gutted" she wasn't in Hollywood to pick up a trophy on Sunday (08Jan17).

The Night Manager star picked up the Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-series or TV Movie for her role as an intelligence officer in the drama - but she wasn't there to pick up her award in person.

On Monday (09Jan17), Olivia confessed she took a big gamble and decided to stay in the U.K., where she is about to start filming Murder on the Orient Express.

"It was a gamble not to go but I thought, 'I bet I don't win'," she told the BBC. "I can't believe I was not there but it feels like the wrong thing not being there for the first week of a new job.

"I'm playing Judi Dench's maid and I want her to be so impressed because she is my hero. I have to be good and I don't want to be that person who turns up jet-lagged, but now I sort of think they would have forgiven me."

Colman didn't even stay up to see her co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie pick up their Golden Globes, because she was in bed by 10pm on Sunday night.

She only found out about The Night Manager's three-award haul at the Globes when she checked her phone on Monday morning.

"I had all these voicemails from the director Susanne Bier saying, 'Turn your phone on!' Now I'm so gutted I'm not there. It's such an enormous honor, I'm beside myself."

Colman was a surprise winner at the Golden Globes, beating out her fellow Brits Lena Headey (Game Of Thrones) and Thandie Newton (Westworld), as well as actresses Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore.

"I looked at the list and thought, 'I won't win in that group'," she said. "But now I'm clearing everything off the mantelpiece; it's (award) going right in the middle."

© Cover Media

Close
Advertisement

Related news

Mariah Carey's beau felt he was 'meant to be with her'

Posted on 09/01/2017
Mariah Carey's new boyfriend Bryan Tanaka spoke about his bond with the singer before the couple got together in December 2016.

Donald Trump hits back at Meryl Streep after Golden Globes speech

Posted on 09/01/2017
Meryl Streep is the latest celebrity to be the subject of President-elect Donald Trump's wrath.

Joely Fisher 'proud and sad' over tribute for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds

Posted on 09/01/2017
Joely Fisher attended the Golden Globes on Sunday (08Jan17) to honor Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

[PHOTOS] 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

All photo albums

Facebook