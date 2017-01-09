Olivia Colman 'gutted' she missed the Golden Globes

Share

The actress was convinced she wouldn't beat fellow Brits Thandie Newton and Lena Headey.

Actress Olivia Colman chose Dame Judi Dench over the Golden Globes and now she's "gutted" she wasn't in Hollywood to pick up a trophy on Sunday (08Jan17).

The Night Manager star picked up the Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Mini-series or TV Movie for her role as an intelligence officer in the drama - but she wasn't there to pick up her award in person.

On Monday (09Jan17), Olivia confessed she took a big gamble and decided to stay in the U.K., where she is about to start filming Murder on the Orient Express.

"It was a gamble not to go but I thought, 'I bet I don't win'," she told the BBC. "I can't believe I was not there but it feels like the wrong thing not being there for the first week of a new job.

"I'm playing Judi Dench's maid and I want her to be so impressed because she is my hero. I have to be good and I don't want to be that person who turns up jet-lagged, but now I sort of think they would have forgiven me."

Colman didn't even stay up to see her co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie pick up their Golden Globes, because she was in bed by 10pm on Sunday night.

She only found out about The Night Manager's three-award haul at the Globes when she checked her phone on Monday morning.

"I had all these voicemails from the director Susanne Bier saying, 'Turn your phone on!' Now I'm so gutted I'm not there. It's such an enormous honor, I'm beside myself."

Colman was a surprise winner at the Golden Globes, beating out her fellow Brits Lena Headey (Game Of Thrones) and Thandie Newton (Westworld), as well as actresses Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore.

"I looked at the list and thought, 'I won't win in that group'," she said. "But now I'm clearing everything off the mantelpiece; it's (award) going right in the middle."

