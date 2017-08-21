Olivia Culpo: 'Clothes reflect my mood'

Share

Olivia Culpo insists people don't need a lot of money to feel and look amazing in their outfits.

Olivia Culpo is at her sexiest when her outfit reflects her mood.

As the former 2012 Miss Universe and actress celebrates the launch of her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing on Monday (21Aug17) she's shared some of her top style tips, including how she goes about picking her perfect wardrobe.

"I feel my sexiest and most confident when my outfit reflects exactly my mood in that moment, which sometimes doesn't always happen, so when you nail that, it's a good thing," Olivia told Us Weekly's Stylish. "My mood always changes, but a go-to for me is a high-waisted jean, a boot of some sort - preferably over the knee because that makes everybody look really sexy - and then just a tucked-in T-shirt."

With 30 pieces on offer in her new line, the 25-year-old star can't wait to share her creations with the world and PrettyLittleThing's "unbelievable" customers. Listing some of her favorite items from the range, Olivia named a "super tight sheer dress" with an off-the-shoulder finish and white polka dot dress as two of her top picks and describes the entire line as "sexy, authoritative and chic".

The brunette beauty also spoke about how she likes to mix and match expensive gear with more affordable options, explaining, "When I was growing up, I didn't have endless resources to spend on fashion, but I still found ways to feel amazing, so I always think it's so important to know that you don't need a ton of money to feel good and to look amazing. I'm always mixing high and lows!"

She recently proved to be a red carpet hit when she attended the launch party of her latest collaboration on Friday in a striking white shirt dress with a black leather skirt worn over the top, complete with heeled ankle boots.

