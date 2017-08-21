Olivia Culpo: 'Clothes reflect my mood'

Olivia Culpo: 'Clothes reflect my mood'
Olivia Culpo
Posted by Cover Media on August 21, 2017 at 4:00 am
Olivia Culpo insists people don't need a lot of money to feel and look amazing in their outfits.

Olivia Culpo is at her sexiest when her outfit reflects her mood.

As the former 2012 Miss Universe and actress celebrates the launch of her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing on Monday (21Aug17) she's shared some of her top style tips, including how she goes about picking her perfect wardrobe.

"I feel my sexiest and most confident when my outfit reflects exactly my mood in that moment, which sometimes doesn't always happen, so when you nail that, it's a good thing," Olivia told Us Weekly's Stylish. "My mood always changes, but a go-to for me is a high-waisted jean, a boot of some sort - preferably over the knee because that makes everybody look really sexy - and then just a tucked-in T-shirt."

With 30 pieces on offer in her new line, the 25-year-old star can't wait to share her creations with the world and PrettyLittleThing's "unbelievable" customers. Listing some of her favorite items from the range, Olivia named a "super tight sheer dress" with an off-the-shoulder finish and white polka dot dress as two of her top picks and describes the entire line as "sexy, authoritative and chic".

The brunette beauty also spoke about how she likes to mix and match expensive gear with more affordable options, explaining, "When I was growing up, I didn't have endless resources to spend on fashion, but I still found ways to feel amazing, so I always think it's so important to know that you don't need a ton of money to feel good and to look amazing. I'm always mixing high and lows!"

She recently proved to be a red carpet hit when she attended the launch party of her latest collaboration on Friday in a striking white shirt dress with a black leather skirt worn over the top, complete with heeled ankle boots.

© Cover Media

Related news

Joe Jonas praises stars for sticking to their style guns

Posted on 12/08/2017
Joe Jonas was "pumped" to collaborate with K-Swiss on a new line.

Kirsten Dunst was the first actress to wear Rodarte

Posted on 19/08/2017
Kirsten Dunst is starring in Rodarte designer’s Kate and Laura Mulleavy first movie.

Paris Hilton: ‘I love that Juicy’s back!’

Posted on 19/08/2017
Paris Hilton takes 10 of her perfumes on holiday so she has one for every mood.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

LOL! Chameleons will hold on to ANYTHING!

All photo albums

Facebook