Olivia Culpo praises Marchesa for making her Oscars gown from beer glass

The Miss Universe winner is honored to have worn the dress in support of charity.

Beauty queen Olivia Culpo wore a gown made out of Stella Artois beer glass to the Oscars.

The 24-year-old Miss Universe 2012 winner donned a gorgeous white floor-length number to the Academy Awards on Sunday (26Feb17), as part of fashion house Marchesa's collaboration with the Belgian beer company's Buy a Lady a Drink charity campaign.

With each $13 special-edition Stella Artois chalice sold, the company will donate five years of clean water to one person in the developing world through philanthropists at Water.org.

Marchesa designers Georgina Chapman and Keren Craig helped bring awareness to the charity drive by engineering a stunning tasseled gown made with fragments of the chalice glass, and when Culpo was asked to don the special dress on the red carpet, the decision was a "no-brainer".

"I got involved with this because I’ve been friends with Marchesa for a while," Nick Jonas' ex tells Stylecaster. "Georgina and I met on (TV fashion competition) Project Runway. The collaboration began because of Stella Artois, their campaign, Buy a Lady a Drink. The idea is that for every chalice that’s bought, five years of drinking water will be provided for someone in the developing world.

"For me, it was just a really great collaboration, because I love Marchesa. It’s an opportunity to give back and lend my voice to the global water crisis."

Olivia is deeply impressed with Georgina and Craig's imaginative approach to the project, admitting she was shocked to learn the little glass beads on the dress were made out of Stella Artois beer chalices.

"That’s one of the surprises that I discovered," she smiles. "This is the first time they are designing a custom gown for me. I feel way too lucky to have that happening. It’s just even more incredible that it’s for such a good cause.

"It’s really not about me, it’s about the conversation around the global crisis and, for me and Marchesa and I think everybody, it’s also about women empowerment. A lot of people in these developing communities, who are affected by the crisis, are women, because they’re the ones who have to go and get the water."

