Olivia Newton-John 'feeling good' amid cancer battle

Olivia Newton-John has posted an update on Facebook as she battles cancer for the second time.

The 68-year-old actress was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and she underwent treatment and a mastectomy to fight the disease. But 25 years later, in May (17), her spokesperson revealed that she had been diagnosed with it again and that the cancer had "metastasised to the sacrum".

Grease star Olivia has kept relatively quiet as she undergoes treatment for the illness this time around, but took to Facebook this week to offer an update on her wellbeing.

"I am really grateful for and touched by the worldwide outpouring of love and concern for me over the last few months. Thank you," she wrote. "I am feeling good and enjoying total support from my family, friends and my loyal fans. I am totally confident that my new journey will have a positive success story to inspire others!"

Olivia added that she's hoping her medical centre, the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Center, and the upcoming Wellness Walk and Research Run to raise funds for the organization, will help the long-running effort to find a cure for the disease.

"I know we will find a cure for cancer in my lifetime!" she added.

Olivia's Facebook post comes just a week after her daughter Chloe Lattanzi was asked how her mother was coping during an interview on Australia's The Morning Show.

Speaking to hosts Larry Edmur and Kylie Gillies, Chloe smiled: "She's doing wonderful, her and I... we both think positive...she's taken care of herself and she's getting stronger every day."

Olivia canceled her North American tour following her diagnosis.

