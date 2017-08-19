Olivia Newton-John thanks supportive fans for 'lifting my spirits' during cancer battle

Share

The Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre is hoping to raise $1 million (£780,000) to continue its pioneering research trials.

Olivia Newton-John has thanked fans for "lifting her spirits" with their messages of support as she battles breast cancer for the second time.

The 68-year-old singer and actress was first diagnosed with the disease in 1992 and she underwent treatment and a mastectomy at the time. But 25 years later, in May (17), her spokesperson revealed that she had been diagnosed with it again and that the cancer had "metastasised to the sacrum".

The news led to Olivia postponing her upcoming tour, but the Grease star has been keeping fans updated about her condition with messages on her Facebook page.

Her latest post on the social media site came on Friday, when Olivia shared a message in which she revealed she's "feeling great" as she uses radiation treatment and alternative therapies to treat the disease.

"I'd like to express my gratitude to all of you who sent such kind and loving messages of support over the past few months," she wrote. "Your prayers and well wishes have truly helped me, and continued to lift my spirits. I'm feeling great, and so look forward to seeing you soon,"

She also confessed that she had been "revitalized" by the clinic she set up in her name in Melbourne, Australia, and "the important contributions it (has) made to the lives of the communities it serves."

Olivia continued her message to talk about the We Go Together campaign, based at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre which aims to raise money for research, trials and holistic care for cancer patients.

"I've had time to reflect on how proud I am of the center and the important contribution it makes to the lives of the communities it serves," she told her fans.

She also urged supporters to donate "to grow our critical research, pioneer trials and deliver holistic care to all who are in need."

The organization hopes to raise $1 million (£780,000) by encouraging people to share messages of "strength and courage" on social media tagged with hashtag #WeGoTogether.

