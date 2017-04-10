Olivia Palermo doesn’t put a price on fashion

Share

Olivia Palermo loves it when fashion makes women look and feel confident.

Olivia Palermo swears by her aunt’s advice, that great fashion is priceless.

The style maven first made a name for herself in reality TV series The City back in 2009 and she has since become one of fashion’s most elite stars, often perching front row during designer presentations. When it comes to putting an ensemble together, 31-year-old Olivia isn’t afraid to push the boundaries – and that doesn’t necessarily mean splashing the cash.

“It’s about mixing and matching,” she explained to The Edit of her own aesthetic. “My aunt has always said, ‘If it’s great, it’s great – and it doesn’t matter how much it costs.’ Fashion is for every woman. You can see if she’s into it: her eyes light up when she talks about it. I love seeing a woman looking amazing walking down the street in New York, when you can see her confidence. I just think: ‘You go, girl!’”

Olivia has become so in demand the brands such as beauty giant Aerin, Max Mara diffusion line MAX&Co. and Banana Republic have all utilized her expert knowledge for their offerings. While she doesn’t let the label of ‘former reality star’ get to her, the brunette beauty does want people to know she puts a lot of effort into her various ventures – even if the company doesn’t make that clear.

“A label should probably be somewhat accurate,” she noted. “I do more behind the scenes than people realize.”

In 2014 Olivia tied the knot with German model Johannes Huebl, 39, who recently became the face of Todd Snyder’s new tailored clothing collection. Surprisingly, the fashionista sidestepped the traditional dress insisting she wanted to wear something “low-key” and instead opted for a chic three-piece outfit consisting of a cream cashmere sweater, matching shorts and a skirt by Carolina Herrera for her nuptials in New York.

