Olivia Palermo has never suffered a fashion 'disaster'

Olivia Palermo gets a lot of inspiration for her outfits from Instagram.

Olivia Palermo insists that she's never been caught wearing a bad outfit.

The American socialite rose to prominence after being cast in the reality TV show The City in 2009, which documented the personal and professional lives of her wealthy friends.

Olivia has since shunned television and carved out a career for herself in fashion, working as a consultant and brand ambassador for the likes of Banana Republic, Mango and Coast, and claims her success is due to her well planned ensembles.

"Honestly, there is not one I can think of," she told Hello! Fashion Monthly when asked if she had ever made a style faux pas, jokingly adding, "But if I do think of any I will be sure to let you know."

When it comes to her looks the 31-year-old has built up a reputation for being able to pull off just about any trend, and mixes and matches prints effortlessly. For her wardrobe, Olivia invests in both designer pieces and less expensive purchases from high street retailers, and often takes inspiration from women she encounters on her travels.

"I like to see how girls put a Zara dress and something else together, and how they style things differently. I also think that Instagram is a great platform for visuals. I can get great inspiration from it, for sure," she shared.

While Olivia is busy with her fashion partnerships and eponymous website, she also ensures she makes time for herself. And when she's not with her husband Johannes Huebl, the star can probably be found at the gym.

"I also see Tracy Anderson (who also trains Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow) six days per week, so that is really time for me – no phones; you focus on yourself. I have a big workout and clear my head. Time for yourself is important with all the everyday business," she smiled.

