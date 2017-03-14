  • Home
Omar Sy takes lead in footwear label J.M. Weston's fairy tale short film
Omar Sy
Posted by Cover Media on March 14, 2017 at 2:15 pm
Omar Sy stars as a sleeping Prince Charming in a twist on the classic story.

Inferno actor Omar Sy has been cast as Sleeping Beau for shoe brand J.M. Weston’s latest short film.

In the role reversal version of the famous fairy tale, French star Omar plays a sleeping Prince Charming, whose co-star actress and dancer Alexia Giordano, tries desperately to wake.

The princess receives help in the form of a spirit version of Omar, who suggests tickling his feet with a white feather, giving him CPR and planting a kiss on his lips.

Finally, after finding a pair of pink suede calfskin Moc’ Weston loafers, she slides them on his feet and, in a moment that fuses together Cinderella with Sleeping Beauty, Omar comes back to life.

The stunning short film, which boasts a golden glow thanks to the abundance of hanging light bulbs courtesy of artist and designer Mathias Kiss, features magical music co-produced by rapper Oxmo Puccino and Edouard Ardan.

The fairy tale footwear, which has been three years in the making, hits shelves and online stores from 15 March (17), and is a variation of the label’s 180 loafer.

Omar has previously shown off his style credentials in editorials for GQ, where he modeled coats and jackets by brands including Burberry Prorsum, Gucci, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton and Tom Ford.

He also starred opposite Jessica Chastain in a photoshoot for Vogue Germany in 2012.

The 39-year-old rose to prominence after starring in hit French movie The Intouchables. Hollywood soon beckoned and he has since starred opposite Tom Hanks in Inferno, Chris Pratt in Jurassic World and the A-list cast of X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Omar next features in animated flick Arctic Justice: Thunder Squad, co-starring James Franco, Jeremy Renner and Alec Baldwin.

© Cover Media

Facebook