Orlando Bloom still kicking himself for paddle boarding naked

The well-hung actor gave his ex-wife a warning text when he heard the naked photos were online.

Orlando Bloom regrets paddle boarding naked during his summer, 2016 vacation with then-girlfriend Katy Perry.

The well-endowed Lord of the Rings star let it all hang out during his August trip to Italy, wearing just a baseball cap and sunglasses for his day at the beach, and now he admits had he known the paparazzi had uncovered the couple's location, he would have covered up.

"It was extremely surprising; I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen," Orlando told Elle UK.

"I've been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free... What can I tell you? Note to self: you’re never free!"

Bloom was so mortified when he realized he'd been snapped in his birthday suit he texted his ex-wife Miranda Kerr to warn her before the pictures hit the Internet.

The Australian model, who is mom to Orlando's son Flynn, said, "He texted me and was like, ‘Um, I’m really embarrassed, some photos are coming out, just thought I should let you know'. And I was like, 'Hmmm... right, what were you thinking? Seriously?"

Miranda joked she was planning to send her ex a pair of shorts or swimming trunks during an appearance on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O radio show: "I’m going to send Orlando a pair of both because he, you know, might like either of those."

