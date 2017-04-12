  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Orlando Bloom still kicking himself for paddle boarding nake...

Orlando Bloom still kicking himself for paddle boarding naked

Orlando Bloom still kicking himself for paddle boarding naked
Orlando Bloom
Posted by Cover Media on April 12, 2017 at 4:00 am
The well-hung actor gave his ex-wife a warning text when he heard the naked photos were online.

Orlando Bloom regrets paddle boarding naked during his summer, 2016 vacation with then-girlfriend Katy Perry.

The well-endowed Lord of the Rings star let it all hang out during his August trip to Italy, wearing just a baseball cap and sunglasses for his day at the beach, and now he admits had he known the paparazzi had uncovered the couple's location, he would have covered up.

"It was extremely surprising; I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen," Orlando told Elle UK.

"I've been photographed a million times in a million different ways. I have a good radar. We’d been completely alone for five days. Nothing around us. There was no way anyone could get anything. So I had a moment of feeling free... What can I tell you? Note to self: you’re never free!"

Bloom was so mortified when he realized he'd been snapped in his birthday suit he texted his ex-wife Miranda Kerr to warn her before the pictures hit the Internet.

The Australian model, who is mom to Orlando's son Flynn, said, "He texted me and was like, ‘Um, I’m really embarrassed, some photos are coming out, just thought I should let you know'. And I was like, 'Hmmm... right, what were you thinking? Seriously?"

Miranda joked she was planning to send her ex a pair of shorts or swimming trunks during an appearance on Australia's The Kyle and Jackie O radio show: "I’m going to send Orlando a pair of both because he, you know, might like either of those."

© Cover Media

Related news

Katy Perry searches for 'hot' pictures of herself online

Posted on 05/04/2017
Katy Perry posted a hot picture of herself on Instagram to balance out her feed after posting two unflattering ones.

Ryan Phillippe denies Katy Perry romance rumors

Posted on 10/04/2017
Ryan confirmed he was single on Twitter in March (17).

Katy Perry apologises to Ryan Phillippe after dating rumours cause havoc

Posted on 11/04/2017
Ryan Phillippe recently complained that helicopters were constantly flying over his house following the claims that he and the Roar singer were dating.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Getting your Urban Garden Started

All photo albums

Facebook