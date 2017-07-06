  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Oscar Isaac's baby boy is named after his late mother

Oscar Isaac's baby boy is named after his late mother

Oscar Isaac's baby boy is named after his late mother
Oscar Isaac
Posted by Cover Media on July 6, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The actor is paying tribute to his mom by starring in Hamlet.

Oscar Isaac reportedly named his infant son after his late mother.

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor and filmmaker Elvira Lind welcomed a baby boy earlier this year shortly after the actor's mother, Eugenia, passed away in February (17). Oscar honored his mom by naming his son Eugene.

Oscar is also paying tribute to his mom by starring in New York Public Theater's Hamlet, the Shakespeare play he used to read to her while she was in the hospital.

"I would just read the play all the time, do bits for her," he tells the New York Times. "Me doing Shakespeare was her favorite thing. I didn't know how to process any of this, but this I knew how to do."

"I know it happens to everybody, but it'd never happened to me," he adds. "I know people's mothers have died, but this was mine. It's for my mom that I'm doing it. It's to honor her life, but also her death, which was so awful."

The 38-year-old has always found solace in the theatre, but he knew starring in the Shakespeare production would help him cope with what was going on in his personal life.

"There were a lot of things that really connected on a very personal level," he says. "This is how I'm able to function. The only way that I'm really able to process stuff is through reflecting it."

And despite the heavy feelings Isaac has to deal with during the play, he is able to be positive for his son.

"You have a child and you must... for their sake... say yes to life," he continues.

© Cover Media

Related news

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie in tearful tribute to sister

Posted on 06/07/2017
Ariana Grande has paid tribute to Saffie Roussos, the youngest person to die in the Manchester, England terror attack.

Lena Headey calls out sexism on set

Posted on 06/07/2017
The British actress as ambitious Queen Cersei Lannister rules the roost of cult television show Games of Thrones which returns on 16 July (17).

Kesha channeled turmoil over Dr. Luke legal battle into new track

Posted on 06/07/2017
Kesha is still battling Dr. Luke in the courts, despite losing previous legal filings against the producer.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Tom Cruise's Best 'Top Gun' Moments

All photo albums

Facebook