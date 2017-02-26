  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Oscar-nominated directors denounce 'fanaticism in U.S.'

Oscar-nominated directors denounce 'fanaticism in U.S.'

Oscar-nominated directors denounce 'fanaticism in U.S.'
Asghar Farhadi
Posted by Cover Media on February 26, 2017 at 12:30 am
The statement comes after Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi said he would not attend this year's Oscars due to Donald Trump's controversial Muslim travel ban.

Asghar Farhadi and his fellow Oscar-nominated Best Foreign Language Film directors have released a joint statement denouncing "fanaticism and nationalism" in America.

The statement, released on Friday (24Feb17), comes after Iranian filmmaker Farhadi, whose film The Salesman is in the running for an Academy Award, said he would not attend the ceremony on Sunday due to President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban targeting Muslim countries.

Farhadi, German director Maren Ade, Martin Zandvliet from Denmark, Swedish filmmaker Hannes Holm and Australians Martin Butler and Bentley Dean each signed the statement.

"Regardless of who wins the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film on Sunday, we refuse to think in terms of borders," they wrote. "We believe there is no best country, best gender, best religion or best color. We want this award to stand as a symbol of the unity between nations and the freedom of the arts. Human rights are not something you have to apply for. They simply exist - for everybody.

“The fear generated by dividing us into genders, colors, religions, and sexualities as a means to justify violence destroys the things that we depend on - not only as artists but as humans: the diversity of cultures, the chance to be enriched by something seemingly ‘foreign’ and the belief that human encounters can change us for the better.

“These divisive walls prevent people from experiencing something simple but fundamental: from discovering that we are all not so different," they add.

Trump's controversial travel ban, which restricted people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., was introduced last month (Jan17). The ban has since been halted, but Farhadi announced on Friday he would be sending two Iranian-Americans, engineer Anousheh Ansari and former NASA director Firouz Naderi, in his place.

© Cover Media

Related news

Caitlyn Jenner slams Donald Trump's rollback of transgender bathroom rules

Posted on 24/02/2017
Cailtyn Jenner had been told by the U.S. president that she could use any bathroom she wished when she visited his Trump Tower in New York.

Jodie Foster and Michael J. Fox lead anti-Donald Trump rally

Posted on 25/02/2017
NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama also spoke at the event, where he was cheered on by the crowd.

John Legend laughs off Twitter hack

Posted on 25/02/2017
The singer took down the offensive posts aimed at Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

The 9 Craziest Celebrity Prenups

All photo albums

Facebook