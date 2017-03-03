Oscars boss promises 'changes will be implemented' after 2017 disaster

Share

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences president Cheryl Boone Isaacs has spoken about the "rather chaotic ending" to this year's Oscars in a note to members.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs has promised members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences that the headline-grabbing Best Picture flub at the 2017 Oscars will "never happen again".

Boone Isaacs, the president of the Academy, sent a note to all members of the organisation following this year's ceremony, which ended with Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announcing that La La Land had won the Best Picture gong, instead of actual winner Moonlight.

The error has since been blamed on the presenters being given the wrong envelope, with an investigation into how this occurred currently being undertaken by accountancy firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, but Boone Isaacs reassured Academy members that she won't let anything similar occur again under her watch.

As she listed the things she is thankful for following the 2017 awards, the Academy head wrote: "The professionalism of the crew and stage managers, led by Rob Paine, who handled everything remarkably from the set collapsing during dress rehearsal to the rather chaotic ending of the show.

"By now, thanks to the non-stop coverage the past few days, we all know that the wrong envelope and the problems that ensued were caused by the failure of PwC’s accountants to follow established protocols and their delay in immediately remedying the situation. PwC has accepted full responsibility for the error. Rest assured changes will be implemented to ensure this never happens again."

Boone Isaacs also thanked the cast and crew of Moonlight and La La Land for displaying "grace and humility" during the incredibly awkward situation, noting that their demonstration "shows the strength of the bond that connects all the artists in our community".

With the flub going down in Oscars history, the 2017 ceremony is undoubtedly the most talked about Academy Awards of all time. But there were also massive highs during the awards, with Boone Isaacs paying tribute to Jimmy Kimmel's "impeccable and effortless hosting", and Justin Timberlake's "electric opening number", as well as "the acceptance speeches that touched our hearts”.

"One of the best - and certainly most dramatic and talked about - Oscar ceremonies of all time," she concluded.

