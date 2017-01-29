Oscars bosses furious Trump policy may bar nominee

Share

Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti will boycott the 2017 Oscars ceremony to protest President Trump's new immigration policy.

Oscars bosses are furious that President Trump's new immigration policy may bar a nominated director from attending next month's ceremony (Feb17).

Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi's film The Salesman is nominated in the Best Foreign Language category and if Trump's policy is applied, he could be barred from attending because he is Iranian. Officials at the Motion Picture Academy released a statement on Saturday (28Jan17) calling reports of the possible ban "extremely troubling".

On Friday (27Jan17), President Trump signed an executive order which suspends immigration from seven countries with substantial Muslim populations for 90 days. The countries are Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. Trump noted in a statement that he is putting into place "new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America".

The statement from the Academy reads in full: "The Academy celebrates achievement in the art of filmmaking, which seeks to transcend borders and speak to audiences around the world, regardless of national, ethnic, or religious differences.

"As supporters of filmmakers - and the human rights of all people - around the globe, we find it extremely troubling that Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran A Separation, along with the cast and crew of this year's Oscar-nominated film The Salesman, could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin."

One of the film's stars - Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti - tweeted on Thursday (26Jan17) that she would not be attending the ceremony in protest. She wrote: "Trump's visa ban for Iranians is racist. Whether this will include a cultural event or not, I won't attend the #AcademyAwards 2017 in protest."

