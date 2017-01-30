Ozzy Osbourne: 'I'm not a sex addict'

Ozzy Osbourne
Posted by Cover Media on January 30, 2017 at 12:30 am
The rock icon blamed his uncontrollable urges for his romance with Michelle Pugh.

Randy rocker Ozzy Osbourne has revealed his 2016 sex addiction therapy was a waste of time, because his cheating scandal had nothing to do with a need.

The Black Sabbath star admits he lied about being a sex addict when he was caught cheating on his wife Sharon with hairdresser Michelle Pugh.

At the time, the media was told the rocker had been suffering an addiction to sex for six years, but he now insists that wasn't true.

''I'm in a f**king rock band, aren't I? There have always been groupies," he tells The Times. "I just got caught, didn't I? It was a bump in the road. I bet your marriage has bumps in the road.

"In any marriage you grow apart if you don't spend enough time together, and that was part of the problem. I don't think I'm a f**king sex addict."

He adds, "Things are fine now. She (Sharon) was just here for the weekend. She'd be with me now, but she's got more f**king work than I have. She's unstoppable."

The 68-year-old rock veteran admits he's needy and his wife is "a workaholic".

"That's great," he says, "but if she comes home from (TV talent show) X Factor and wants to go to bed, what the f**k am I supposed to do? I'm sitting with my thumb in my a**e waiting for her, aren't I? That's why men do stupid things, when they're on their own."

But he tells The Times he'd be livid if his wife took a lover, adding, "I'd go f**king mental."

© Cover Media

