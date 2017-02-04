Ozzy Osbourne: 'I will probably cry at Black Sabbath's final show'

Share

The legendary heavy metal frontman will continue as a solo artist.

Ozzy Osbourne is experiencing "a whirlwind of emotions" ahead of Black Sabbath's last ever show in their British home town on Saturday (04Feb17).

The rockers, widely credited with helping to establish the heavy metal music genre, formed in Birmingham, England in 1969, but they are currently on their farewell tour and performed their second-to-last show at the city's Genting Arena on Thursday (02Feb17).

As the bandmates prepare for their final swansong this weekend, frontman Ozzy admits he is an emotional wreck.

"My emotions are flying all over the place," he told the BBC during a break from rehearsals on Friday (03Feb17). "Since I've got to this building today, I've been happy, I've been tearful. Let's see what happens."

Black Sabbath's farewell line-up includes Tony Iommi on guitar and bassist Geezer Butler, and Ozzy can't believe the band has been in existence for 48 years.

"I remember playing The Crown pub in Birmingham and thinking, 'This'll be good for a couple of years - drink a few beers and have a jam,'" he recalled. "But it was the beginning of the most incredible adventure you could think of. I've had the best life out of it."

The singer insists this is "definitely" the end for Black Sabbath and he will even make a farewell speech on Saturday night, although he has nothing prepared: "I've got to say something but... I'm no good at speeches," he lamented.

Ozzy, who plans to continue with his solo career, insists he is most proud of the fact that, unlike many bands today, there was nothing manufactured about Black Sabbath.

He explained, "It was four guys who said, 'Let's have a dream', and it came true beyond our wildest expectations."

© Cover Media