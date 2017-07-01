Pamela Anderson and French sportsman photographed on dinner date

Share

The actress has recently been linked to controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Pamela Anderson has sparked rumors she is dating French soccer star Adil Rami after they were photographed at dinner in France on Thursday (29Jun17).

The former Baywatch star was snapped enjoying a cozy date with the Sevilla FC defender at La Gioa restaurant in St. Tropez. In the photos published online, Pamela and Adil are seen embracing and drinking wine during the night out.

This isn't the first time the pair has been spotted together - the 49-year-old actress and Rami were also seen on a date in Nice, France earlier in June (17) and spent time together in Monaco in May (17), according to the Mail Online. They reportedly met in Los Angeles.

Pamela has not commented on the status of her relationship with Adil, but the dinner date comes a few weeks after she declared her love for controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in an online letter posted on her website.

The busty blonde has become a regular visitor at the Ecuadorian embassy in London in recent months, where Assange has been in exile for almost five years in order to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he faced allegations of sexual assault.

Her frequent visits sparked speculation that she and Assange are more than just friends, and Anderson seemingly confirmed the nature of their relationship as she opened up about her feelings in the lengthy post, which she signed: "I love you, Pamela".

However, when asked about their close relationship in February (17), Pamela made light of dating someone in exile, remarking, "Well, he's imprisoned (sic), that would make it a little bit difficult."

But that didn't mean she was opposed to the idea of pursuing something more with Julian in the future.

"Let's see what happens when he's free," she said. "But you know, I spend probably more time with him than any other man socially, which is very odd."

