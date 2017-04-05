Pamela Anderson: 'I don't work out'

Share

The star loves her new home on the French Riviera and she can't get enough of the delicious local cuisine.

Pamela Anderson doesn't rely on exercise to keep fit.

The stunning Baywatch sex symbol is showing off her fabulous figure in new photographs for lingerie brand Coco de Mer's latest campaign, but the 49-year-old reveals fitness has little to do with her perfect curves.

“I don’t work out much,” she tells People. “I walk on the beach, and I love the feeling after a long walk or a walk through a museum. I’ve always stretched and moved my body with resistance. I like dancing - I was taking ballet in Paris - but I’m double jointed and need to keep my strength. I’m more flexible than strong.”

The Canadian actress, who serves as a brand ambassador for Coco de Mer, will only hit the gym if she has good reading material with her.

“I was in a beautiful hotel with a tiny gym, and I did try the elliptical a few times,” she recalls, “I read on it - I’m reading Napoleon and Josephine in French right now. It’s a little boring to be in the gym unless I’m reading!”

The vegetarian's diet might have a lot to do with her fit physique - her daily meals consists of fruits, vegetables, hummus, pita, decaffeinated cappuccinos, French bread and her current vice - rose wine.

“I’m drinking too much rose!” she smiles. “I could lose a few pounds!”

Anderson adds: “I think being vegetarian has kept me young. I am healthy and work hard at that.”

Pamela recently relocated from Los Angeles to St. Tropez and she is loving life - and the food - on the French Riviera.

“The food is so good in France,” she gushes. “I think if you enjoy your food, you assimilate it better and your body works best.”

© Cover Media