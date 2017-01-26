Pamela Anderson left 'speechless' by refugee camp visit

Share

Pamela Anderson made a surprise visit to the La Liniere camp outside Dunkirk on Wednesday (25Jan17).

Pamela Anderson will "never be the same" after making a surprise visit to a refugee camp in France.

The 49-year-old model-turned-actress made the journey to the La Liniere camp outside Dunkirk on Wednesday (25Jan17) and was quick to take to her blog to express her shock after seeing the way the migrants are living.

"I'm speechless. I'm so angry," she began. "The children are so lovely and polite. I gave out blankets, hats, gloves, fruit, coloring books and crayons... Some were so fearful they wouldn't get a blanket or crayons or an apple - it was chaos. I'll never forget today."

Wearing a beige trench coat and black beret, former Baywatch star Pamela was pictured handing out supplies to the young refugees, after having made a stop at an aid organisation's warehouse in Calais en route to La Liniere.

After the makeshift camp in Calais was shut down in October (16), many refugees have been struggling to find places to set up temporary camp.

"The politics are incomprehensibly devastating," she continued. "The men every night go out, hide in - under, on lorries. A boy died on the freeway the other day. Some make it across the border. Some don't, and have to walk back. Or worse. Then they sleep all day and try again. Every night. There is no other way. No hope. No help. People must see what is happening. Beautiful and innocent people are shown such little respect. The kids hugged and kissed me - I'll never be the same."

Pamela later returned to the blog to encourage others to follow in her footsteps by paying a visit to these refugee camps, insisting more people would want to help if they witnessed it first hand.

"Imagine if every person could come see this? Policy would change... It would change everything," she wrote. "Just people trying to live. I encourage more people to come visit, and volunteer if at all possible. It's just not fair... Closing borders, and closing people out is not the answer. It's backwards."

