Pamela Anderson planning to campaign for men falsely accused of rape

Share

Pamela Anderson has spent more time speaking to Julian Assange than to all her ex-husbands combined.

Pamela Anderson is planning to start campaigning for men who have been falsely accused of rape.

The 49-year-old actress has been romantically linked to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange for the past few months. In Sweden, Assange is accused of assaulting two women back in 2010, which he vehemently denies, but Pamela said during an interview with Russia's RT network that the country's laws are too "progressive".

"(Sweden) has these very progressive laws against sexual crimes, whatever you want to call it. It’s almost too progressive, it’s almost paralysing,” she said during a chat on the Going Underground show. "I’m going to actually start campaigning for men who have been victims of being accused of rape when they haven’t actually done anything.

“We all, of course, gravitate to volatile people (sic) and we consider that to be women and children first and foremost, which is important, of course, but there are also a lot of men who have a vulnerable situation and (are) politically bullied,"

Assange is currently holed up at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he has been for the past four years in order to avoid extradition over the sexual assault allegations.

During his time at the embassy, Pamela has visited him four times in the past four months, and said she is convinced he is innocent.

"When you read the actual case, and you read everything about it, there’s no crime that’s been committed," she insisted.

Meanwhile, Pamela also appeared on The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday (23Feb17), where she was once again asked about the nature of her relationship with Assange.

"I've spent more time talking to Julian than all of my ex-husbands combined!" laughed Pamela, who has been married four times, including twice to ex-husband Rick Salomon.

When the hosts asked Pamela if she has kissed Assange, the Playboy model burst out laughing before adding: "It was never the intention to become romantic. It was just to join forces to do something important."

But she then added: "Things happen, for sure."

© Cover Media