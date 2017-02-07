Pamela Anderson stars in sexy new lingerie campaign

Share

Pamela Anderson is a big fan of Coco de Mer's "seductive" lingerie.

Pamela Anderson is the new face and international brand ambassador of lingerie label Coco de Mer.

The former Baywatch babe features in the company’s latest film, helmed by famed cameraman Rankin and his agency The Full Service, just in time for Valentine’s Day (14Feb17).

Shot in London, the flirty flick shows Pamela preparing for the romantic holiday by wearing various designs from the Gaia summer 17 range, including a gold lace bra.

“I have a real attraction to Coco de Mer, which produces such beautiful lingerie,” Pamela told WWD. “I appreciate the way that Lucy (Litwack, chief executive officer of Coco de Mer) and her team have developed the Coco de Mer philosophy; it is so complementary to my own. The designs are always seductive, luxurious and fashion relevant. This has been an inspiring experience, and I am really excited about future collaborations with Coco de Mer.”

Rankin had a clear vision of focusing this campaign on Valentine’s Day, adding that as soon as Pamela signed on the team knew they were “on to something”. He describes the blonde beauty as an intellectual and a “joy” to work with for everyone involved.

“She wanted to challenge herself, to make a statement, and you could see everyone feed off that on set, which made her ideal for Coco de Mer,” he explained. “The Full Service wanted to create something that played with people’s perceptions of Valentine’s Day. It’s a punchy move from Coco de Mer, but is testament to the brand and the powerhouse creativity of The Full Service’s concept that everyone was totally up for it.”

Rankin previously shot for the underwear brand back in 2015 on an erotic short film and Litwack was keen to get him back on board for this venture. She hopes Coco de Mer’s approach to Valentine’s Day will “liberate” customers and give women a sense of empowerment.

