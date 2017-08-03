Pamela Anderson writing self-help book

Pamela Anderson writing self-help book
Pamela Anderson
Posted by Cover Media on August 3, 2017 at 12:30 am
The star wants youths to put their phones down and learn to accept themselves for who they are.

Pamela Anderson wants to help young fans embrace the skin they're in by writing a new self-help guide.

The Baywatch actress and model, 50, admits she is concerned about how much youths rely on social media 'likes' for validation, and while she used to think sites like Twitter and Instagram were "crap", she has now decided to use the popularity of her accounts for a real purpose, like her protests against fur and animal abuse, instead of self-promotion.

"It's not for personal reasons, but all the things I believe in," she tells W magazine. "That's the difference."

And she is eager to teach youngsters all about building up their self-confidence by urging them to put their phones down.

"I worry about young people whose self-worth is based on how many followers they have or how many likes they have," she says. "That's why I'm writing a book right now called The Sensual Revolution which is about desensitization.

"It's just amazing, the statistics and what people are going through right now, and how young people are experiencing fame in this bizarre way."

Pamela, a mother of two boys, reveals she has practiced disconnecting from the Internet in her personal life, once going six months without using a computer or cell phone, while she once even turned down a film project because producers made reference to her social media following in her contract.

The Sensual Revolution won't be Pamela's first book venture - she previously penned fiction releases Star: A Novel and Star Struck, and co-wrote 2015's Raw, a collection of poetry and stories about sex and romance.

© Cover Media

Related news

Pamela Anderson and French sportsman photographed on dinner date

Posted on 01/07/2017
The actress has recently been linked to controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Priyanka Chopra's daily blow-dry secret

Posted on 10/07/2017
Baywatch actress Priyanka Chopra likes to experiment with lip colour.

Pamela Anderson no longer associated with vegan restaurant

Posted on 13/07/2017
The exclusive meat-free diner opened earlier this month.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Amazing Homemade Playhouse Under the Stairs

All photo albums

Facebook