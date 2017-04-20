Paramore's Hayley Williams almost quit music over band's troubles

Share

A chance meeting in a coffee shop helped Paramore end their feuding.

Paramore singer Hayley Williams considered quitting music because of the band's troubles.

In 2010, the band were at the height of their critical and commercial success when guitarist Josh Farro and his drummer brother Zac both quit and went public with their grievances, claiming the rock group was a "manufactured product of a major label" and that Hayley received special treatment from the group's management.

The band was thrust into further turmoil last year (16) when former bass guitarist Jeremy Davis, who quit in 2015, sued Hayley over royalties, claiming he had helped write many of the group's hit songs.

Speaking to Beats 1 Radio presenter Zane Lowe, Hayley revealed the group's troubles had almost made her give up on music.

"I was kind of flat-lined and I think that if it weren't for (bandmate) Taylor (York) the band would be over," she said. "That is just kind of the truth. Yeah, I had enough. I'm tired of losing friends or I'm tired of doubting myself, and maybe if I'm just not doing it all then I won't have anything to doubt. I can see what else I can do."

Hayley and Taylor have since made peace with the Farro brothers and Zac even rejoined the group earlier this year (17).

Hayley explained that they buried the hatchet after a chance meeting with Josh in a coffee shop.

She explained, "We (Hayley and Taylor) were at the coffee shop talking about whether we were going to stay in this band or not when we saw Josh. It was crazy. I think you rarely get to experience real full circle redemption in your lifetime but on your own, in your own kind of solitude but I think to be able to share that moment with Taylor."

Paramore's first album in four years, After Laughter, is released on 12 May (17). Its lead single Hard Times arrived on Thursday (19Apr17).

© Cover Media