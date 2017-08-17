Paris Hilton apologizes for slamming Trump sexual assault accusers

Share

The heiress was slammed on social media over her comments.

Paris Hilton has apologised for defaming women who have accused U.S. President Donald Trump of sexual assault.

The American leader was slammed during his presidential election campaign last year (16) when audio from a now infamous Access Hollywood TV chat, in which Trump was heard boasting about forcibly grabbing women by the genitals without their permission, went public.

After the video was released, 15 women came forward and accused Trump of sexual misconduct and Summer Zervos slapped him with a defamation lawsuit in January (17) in connection to her assault claims.

In an interview with Marie Claire magazine, Hilton was asked about the allegations and insisted the women were "opportunists" looking for "attention, fame, and money."

Paris was subsequently slammed for her comments and now she is apologizing, insisting it is important to her to continue working to empower women.

"I want to apologize for my comments from an interview I did last year," a statement to Us Weekly magazine reads. "They were part of a much larger story and I am regretful that they were not delivered in the way I had intended.

"I was speaking about my own experiences in life and the role of media and fame in our society and it was never my intention for my comments to be misapplied almost a year later.

"I always believe in helping women have their voices heard and helping create an environment where women feel empowered and believe in themselves. I am deeply hurt by how this has played out and also deeply sorry. Moving forward I will continue to do what I can to be an advocate for girls and women with the hopes of providing a louder voice for those who may desperately need it."

