Paris Hilton: 'Boyfriend Chris Zylka is The One'
Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka
Posted by Cover Media on March 31, 2017 at 10:30 pm
The couple has been friends for years and now Paris insists he's her perfect man.

Paris Hilton is convinced she has found true love with actor Chris Zylka and she is eager to settle down and start a family.

The hotel heiress and former reality star only confirmed her relationship with 31-year-old Chris in February (17), but she reveals they have known each other for a few years, and she has fallen head over heels for her new man.

Asked if she thinks The Leftovers actor is 'The One', she told E! News, "I've never been surer of anything in my life. He's so incredible in every way."

"We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years," she continued. "We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he's so special. We're best friends and we're together every minute. I don't know what else I could ask for. He's perfect for me."

Paris, 36, has also started thinking about having children, admitting becoming an aunt last year (16) to her sister Nicky's daughter, Lily, has made her broody.

"Before I met (Lily), I mostly cared about my business and my brand and traveling and I just thought I'd never have time (for kids), but especially after meeting her and me being in such an amazing place in my life and being so happy and in love, I can't wait to (have a baby) one day," she gushed. "It's just the meaning of life to have a family of your own and bring children into the world, so I cannot wait to do that one day."

In the meantime, Paris, who juggles her various business ventures with her work as a celebrity DJ and new spokesmodel for beverage firm SodaStream, is happy to fuss over little Lily, Nicky's eight-month-old child with her husband James Rothschild, who she wed in July, 2015.

"I'm obsessed with her!" Paris smiled. "She's such a beautiful little angel. Every time I see her, she's even prettier and she's going to be walking soon, so it's just been so great to experience all of the love and happiness that she's brought to my sister and her husband's life. I'm so happy for them."

© Cover Media

