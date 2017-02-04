Paris Jackson’s ‘friends worried about her romance’

Share

Paris Jackson has allegedly signed on to star in Lee Daniels' new TV drama Star.

Paris Jackson’s friends reportedly think her boyfriend is being too clingy.

The 18-year-old star, daughter of late musical icon Michael Jackson, has seen her career go from strength to strength in the last few weeks. As well as stunning in an edgy photo-shoot for Rolling Stone magazine, accompanied by a revealing interview, she is also embarking on an acting and modelling career.

But those close to her are said to be concerned about her romance with musician Michael Snoddy, who she reportedly met at an Alcoholic Anonymous meeting.

“Her friends think he is clingy, especially now that she’s moved in with him at a dingy apartment in Koreatown, Los Angeles,” a source told Britain's Grazia magazine. “She’s been touring with his band, Street Drum Corps, and has ditched session with her therapists.

“People are worried that Paris is going down a self-destructive path, and are questioning whether now is the best time to launch a fashion career.”

Paris spent time in hospital and a residential treatment center in 2013 after a suicide attempt, later revealing she tried to end her life over the online abuse she received.

The blonde star is putting her troubled past behind her though, and made her Paris Fashion Week debut at the Givenchy Fall/Winter presentation during January’s (17) couture shows. She’s also reportedly signed on to star in Lee Daniels' new TV drama Star, which also features Queen Latifah, Lenny Kravitz, Benjamin Bratt and Naomi Campbell.

Paris hit headlines recently thanks to her bombshell Rolling Stone interview, where she opened up about being sexually assaulted at 14, her suicide attempts and her struggles with depression and drug addiction.

Fans flocked to Twitter to praise her openness and congratulate her on the article.

