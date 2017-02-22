Paris Jackson lands her first fashion cover for Carine Roitfeld

Share

The teenager's CR Fashion Book interview with Lee Daniels reportedly scored her a role in his hit TV drama Star.

Paris Jackson has just landed her first fashion cover.

Just weeks after fronting Rolling Stone magazine, Michael Jackson's kid graces the cover of style queen Carine Roitfeld's CR Fashion Book's latest issue.

The 10th issue of the fashion bible features an alternative cover fronted by hijabi model Halima Aden, who recently signed with IMG and walked Kanye West's Yeezy Season 5 show during New York Fashion Week earlier this month (Feb17).

It's Halima's first fashion cover too.

Paris, 18, who recently shot her first Chanel ad in Paris, France, was spotted sitting next to Roitfeld at the Givenchy men's show in the French capital last month (Jan17).

"Carine you slay my entire existence," she wrote alongside a selfie of herself and Roitfeld on Instagram.

For her fashion cover debut, Roitfeld dressed Jackson in Gucci, while writer and director Lee Daniels sat down to interview the young model. Reports suggest Daniels was so impressed, he offered her a role in his new TV series Star.

Sources tell TMZ she's already filming in Atlanta, Georgia, but it's unclear if she'll have a cameo role or a regular part on the show, which launched in December (16), and features Queen Latifah, Lenny Kravitz, Benjamin Bratt, and Naomi Campbell.

Meanwhile, Roitfeld picked Louis Vuitton for Aden, who is interviewed by fellow Somali model Iman for CR Fashion Book.

Issue 10 also features Karlie Kloss and the Hadid sisters Bella and Gigi.

The CR Men's Book also scores a first - rapper Gucci Mane lands his debut cover, and is interviewed by rocker Marilyn Manson inside.

The latest issues of CR Fashion Book will be released in early March (17).

