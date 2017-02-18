Paris Jackson maintained tomboy ease with Grammys look

Share

Paris Jackson’s make-up artist Jo Baker wanted the star to feel “beautiful and clean” as she attended the recent Grammy Awards.

Paris Jackson’s make-up artist gave her a natural yet cool look for the Grammy Awards.

The 18-year-old daughter of the late Michael Jackson attended the music awards ceremony as a presenter, and looked stunning in a Balmain dress as she posed on the red carpet.

The colors of the gown were perfectly complemented by Paris’ soft but powerful make-up, with Jo Baker responsible for perfecting the look.

"Paris is a natural cool girl with tomboy ease," Jo told Pret-a-Reporter. “We wanted her to feel beautiful and clean at the same time.”

Jo, who previously worked with Paris on her Rolling Stone shoot with Dave LaChapelle, opted to highlight the aspiring actress and model’s natural beauty, opting for “strong angular brows, sculpted cheeks with a nude eyelid and fat lashes, and a buff nude lip.”

“In foregoing color impact, we were able to focus on perfecting the things that made her feel beautiful,” she added.

Jo began by creating the base, using Rimmel London Match Perfection concealer and Rimmel London InstaFlawless skin tint.

"I used the concealer to smooth out her under eye and sides of nose and lip area and the skin tint to add a natural glow and healthy radiance," she explained.

The brand was the perfect choice for Jo to use on Paris, so she continued by adding Rimmel London Insta Flawless Matte Setting to gently contour the teenager’s face. Paris’ eyelids were left bare, with Rimmel London ScandalEyes Mascara coated onto her lashes. Her brows were defined, before the look was finished off by Jo lining Paris’ lips in Rimmel London Exaggerate Full Colour Lip Liner in Innocent, and filling in with Rimmel London The Only 1 Matte in Trendsetter.

© Cover Media